A free two week summer camp called Camp Junior named after Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz plans on providing hundreds of Bronx children a fun and safe way to spend their summer vacation thanks to a $1 million dollar donation coming from the Fresh Air fund.

To qualify you have to be a resident of the Bronx and your child has to be between the ages of 9 to 13.

To register visit the Fresh Air fund's website.