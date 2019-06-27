WorldPride kicks off with opening ceremony at the Barclays Center

NEW YORK — The Barclays Center pulled out the rainbow carpet Wednesday night to kick off the WorldPride opening ceremony.

The ceremony, which was also a benefit concert, ran from 7 p.m to 10 p.m and was hosted by actor, comedian, author and “The View” host, Whoopi Goldberg.

The event had performances by stars such as Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants and more.

The proceeds from ticket sales went to the Ali Forney Center, Immigration Equality and SAGE which are all leading LGBTQ+ organizations based in New York City.

This year’s WorldPride has been held in conjunction with the celebration of 50 years since the Stonewall raids and marks the first time that it has been hosted in the United States.

WorldPride has been promoting LGBTQ+ issues internationally through festivals, parades and more since 2000. Events have previously been held in host cities such as Toronto, Madrid and London.

WorldPride 2021 will be hosted in Copenhagen.