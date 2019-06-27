Woman strikes 80-year-old man on the head, pushes him to ground and robs him in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A woman attacked an 80-year-old man inside his Bronx home and robbed him, police said Thursday.

The victim invited the woman into his home on June 1, officials said. Once she was inside, she struck him on the head with an unknown object and pushed him to the floor. She took his wallet and left the building, which is in the area of Union Avenue and Home Street.

There was around $80 in cash and credit cards in the wallet, police said. The victim’s credit cards were later used by two men.

Police have asked for help identifying the woman and the men. The woman is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue scarf, pink shirt and a gray dress. One of the men was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and tan pants. The other man was last seen wearing white T-shirt and tan pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).