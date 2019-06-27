Upper West Side mom says there are rats as big as ‘baby kittens’ outside her front door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Brenda Tyson, who lives in the Amsterdam Houses, says she afraid at night to enter her building because of a massive rat infestation just outside her front door.

“The come in through my kitchen window," Tyson said. "Through the screen even."

One of Tyson’s neighbor's shared a video of the rats at play one night, where there is currently construction.

Tyson says in recent weeks, she believes the construction has aggregated the rat problem.

“They run away when we come by. They are not attacking us, but it’s still unsightly,” said Yoddit McLean, a mother of three who lives in the building.

NYCHA tells PIX11 staff will continue to communicate with residents about improperly disposed waste. Exterminators treat the grounds on a weekly basis, along with the construction site.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

