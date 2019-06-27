Twitter creates new notice for political leaders whose tweets break its rules

In an effort to protect the health of the public conversation on Twitter, the company announced through a blog post onThursday that it will start to place a notice on the tweets of political leaders that break the sites rules but are in the public interest.

In the blog post, the company wrote that their regional, trust and safety, legal and public policy teams will determine if the tweets are a matter of public interest.

The notice will only be applied to verified accounts that have more than 100,000 followers and represent a government official, someone running for public office or someone being considered for a government position.

When the notice is applied, the tweet will no longer appear on the explore page, in safe search, in the notifications tab, on live events pages, in recommended tweet push notifications and when your timeline is switched to top tweets. It will look similar to other sensitive material notices on the platform.

The notice was implemented Thursday and will not apply to tweets made before then.