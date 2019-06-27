The Phluid Project offers gender-free shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “The 'PH' in Phluid represents balance. So we can have balance in ourselves especially in male and female,” said Rob Smith, CEO and founder of The Phluid Project, the world’s first gender-free store.

In most retail stores, the sections are divided between men, women, boys and girls. However, The Phluid Project located in the NoHo area of New York City brings a new experience for shoppers.

As the official retailer for World Pride products, the store has offered plenty of original designs for all kinds of people to wear! People from all walks of life have visited the store within the last month to rack up on some fashionable outfits to celebrate pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Not only are they a retail store, but they also are very involved in community engagements. Offering a place for people apart of the LGBTQIA+ community, and even people not a part of it to gather and communicate with one another, is how The Phluid Project goes above and beyond. They host events every Tuesday for up-and-coming designers to showcase and possibly feature their brand in the store.

PIX11 did a little shopping in The Phluid Project themselves and got an exclusive interview with Rob Smith to hear how the store went from an idea to a retail store.

PIX11's Asha Bey contributed to this report.