Newark-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in London after bomb threat: airline

Air India said one of its planes landed at London Stansted Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat.

The airline said the affected plane, flight AI 191 from the Indian city of Mumbai to Newark Airport in the United States, “made a precautionary landing” in the United Kingdom due to the incident.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets scrambled to intercept the plane, and escorted it to the airport.

Several residents in Derby, a city 128 miles north of London, reported hearing a loud bang around 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), which has since been linked to the sonic boom of the fighter jets.

“The Typhoon aircraft were authorized to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted,” a RAF spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

There were conflicting reports on the time the flight was diverted.

Essex Police said the plane was diverted at around 9.50 a.m., while London Stansted Airport said the diversion happened at 10.15 a.m.

“It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations,” the airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The airport said its runway had reopened and was fully operational after the “precautionary landing.”

“We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience,” the airport said on Twitter.

Air India said it will provide updates on the situation.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft affected was a Boeing 777-337.