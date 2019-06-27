New Google feature will help New Yorkers avoid crowded trains, subway stations

New Yorkers are all too familiar with one of the worst parts of the subway system: overcrowded platforms and trains.

A new feature from Google will help commuters avoid them. The Maps feature is rolling out in nearly 200 cities on both Android and iOS.

“There’s nothing more uncomfortable than being packed like a can of sardines on a hot, sweaty train,” Google Maps product managers wrote. “We’re introducing transit crowdedness predictions so you can see how crowded your bus, train or subway is likely to be based on past rides. Now you can make an informed decision about whether or not you want to squeeze on, or wait a few more minutes for a vehicle where you’re more likely to snag a seat.”

Only one New York City transit line made Google’s list of 10 worst: the L train. The most crowded line in the world is the Urquiza Line in Buenos Aires.

The company is also rolling out live information on traffic delays for buses. It will reflect real-time conditions.

“Google Maps is launching live traffic delays for buses in places where we don’t already have real-time information direct from local transit agencies,” Google Maps product managers wrote. “You’ll now be able to see if your bus will be late, how long the delay will be, and more accurate travel times based on live traffic conditions along your route. You’ll also see exactly where the delays are on the map so you know what to expect before you even hop on your bus.”