MTA service changes for Pride weekend

NEW YORK — Pride weekend is almost here and it’s expected to draw in large crowds. With so many people making their way into the city this weekend, you will notice some slight changes to the MTA schedule.

Here’s what you need to know before you take the train this weekend:

The L train will be on a normal schedule running every four minutes Saturday and Sunday in both directions while the big tunnel project work will be suspended to accommodate the crowds for Pride weekend.

The MTA announced the transit plans for additional lines and bus service as well.