MTA service changes for Pride weekend

NEW YORK — Pride weekend is almost here and it’s expected to draw in large crowds. With so many people making their way into the city this weekend, you will notice some slight changes to the MTA schedule.
Here’s what you need to know before you take the train this weekend:
The L train will be on a normal schedule running every four minutes Saturday and Sunday in both directions while the big tunnel project work will be suspended to accommodate the crowds for Pride weekend.
The MTA announced the transit plans for additional lines and bus service as well.
AlertMe
To accommodate those who will participate in the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30th, we will provide extra service as follows:
1 service will operate every 6 minutes instead of every 8 minutes.
C service will operate every 8 minutes instead of every 10 minutes.
W service, which does not normally operate on weekends, will run from Ditmars Blvd to Whitehall St until 7 PM.
L service will operate on a regular weekend schedule for Saturday and Sunday, instead of every 20 minutes. All trains will run between 8 Av and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway.
M service will operate from Middle Village-Metropolitan Av to Delancey St-Essex St every 10 minutes during peak times, Saturday and Sunday, instead of running up to 96 St-2 Av.
G service will operate on a regular weekend schedule every 10 minutes during peak times, Saturday and Sunday. Southbound Gservice will run express between Smith-9 Sts and Church Av.