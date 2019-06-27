Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled

Posted 1:37 PM, June 27, 2019, by

RIGHT NOW: A boy is in critical condition after falling from a sixth-floor window in Queens. Plus, a pool in Red Hook is turning away sweltering swimmers on this hot afternoon. John Muller has these stories and more on Midday with Muller. Comment as you watch the show.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.