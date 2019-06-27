Men hold tin foil pan over man’s face while robbing him at knifepoint in the Bronx: police

Posted 8:42 AM, June 27, 2019

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx – Three men are wanted for robbing a man at knifepoint in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

The 38-year-old man was attempting to open the security gate in front of his apartment building near Boynton Avenue and East 172th Street in the Soundview section of the Bronx, around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, June 23, when three unidentified men approached him from behind, according to police.

The attackers then allegedly pulled out a knife and preceded to shove a tin foil plate into the victim's face before removing the victim's cellphone and $80 in cash, police said. In surveillance footage above, provided by the NYPD, it appears the men used a tin foil pie pan.

Police describe the three men as:

  • A 5-foot-9-inch man, weighing about 190 pounds, and last seen wearing a red bandanna, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and red sneakers.
  • A 5-foot-9-inch man, weighting about 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers.
  • A 5-foot09-inch man, weighing about 175 pounds, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

 

