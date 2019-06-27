Man critically injured when hit in head by falling pipe at Broadway theater: FDNY

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Officials said a man is in critical condition after a pipe fell at a Broadway theater near Times Square Thursday, striking him in the head.

FDNY said the call came in around 11:30 a.m. when the pipe hit the man in the head after falling from a rig at the Golden Theatre.

The theater is located at 252 West 45th St., near 8th Avenue, in midtown’s Theater District.

According to the theater’s website, the John Golden Theatre was originally built in 1927 as the Theatre Masque by real-estate magnates, the Chanin Brothers.

