Man barricades himself, threatens to blow up Queens home

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A Queens man is barricaded after threatening to blow up a home and attempting to kill himself, prompting a large emergency response, according to police.

Officials say the man’s sister called 911 to say her brother was attempting to kill himself, and blood was everywhere. She also told officials that he was threatening to blow up the building at 97-14 Lefferts Boulevard in the South Richmond Hill section of Queens.

