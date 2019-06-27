Man accused of raping 14-year-old inside LI apartment complex

Posted 11:53 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, June 27, 2019

CORAM, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he was accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on Long Island Tuesday.

Police were called to an apartment complex along Country Club Drive after a girl reported she was sexually assaulted by a man at the location.

Following an investigation, Ricardo Gurdon, 33, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.

According to police, the teen had no prior relationship with Gurdon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.