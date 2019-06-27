Man accused of raping 14-year-old inside LI apartment complex

CORAM, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he was accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on Long Island Tuesday.

Police were called to an apartment complex along Country Club Drive after a girl reported she was sexually assaulted by a man at the location.

Following an investigation, Ricardo Gurdon, 33, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.

According to police, the teen had no prior relationship with Gurdon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.