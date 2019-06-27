Long Island mother in custody after deaths of 2-year-old twin daughters who were found in car

MONTAUK, N.Y. — A Medford mother was taken into police custody after the deaths of her 2-year-old twin daughters, who were found in cardiac arrest inside her car in Montauk Thursday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call of a possible suicidal woman and her two children.

Following an extensive search that spanned from the woman’s residence in Medford to Montauk, police located the her vehicle at a Montauk park.

The twin girls were found in cardiac arrest inside the vehicle. They were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The children’s mother was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.