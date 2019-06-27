Five firefighters injured in fire at Bronx recycling center: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx — At least five firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a three-alarm fire at a Bronx plastic recycling center early Thursday, the FDNY said.

According to officials, a call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire at the Parallel Products plastic recycling center located at 900 E. 136th St. in the Bronx.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of a 2-alarm fire, 900 East 136 St #Bronx. There are currently 2 non life-threatening injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Khu3Bxs7D7 — FDNY (@FDNY) June 27, 2019

The FDNY confirmed five firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was officially under control before 3:30 a.m., officials said.

#FDNY members continue to operate on scene this morning of a 3-alarm fire, 900 E 136 St #Bronx. Currently 4 non life-threatening injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/caqT8M8sWH — FDNY (@FDNY) June 27, 2019