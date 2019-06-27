Five firefighters injured in fire at Bronx recycling center: officials

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx — At least five firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a three-alarm fire at a Bronx plastic recycling center early Thursday, the FDNY said.
According to officials, a call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire at the Parallel Products plastic recycling center located at 900 E. 136th St. in the Bronx.
The FDNY confirmed five firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was officially under control before 3:30 a.m., officials said.