Five firefighters injured in fire at Bronx recycling center: officials

Posted 5:34 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, June 27, 2019

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx — At least five firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a three-alarm fire at a Bronx plastic recycling center early Thursday, the FDNY said.

According to officials, a call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire at the Parallel Products plastic recycling center located at 900 E. 136th St. in the Bronx.

The FDNY confirmed five firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was officially under control before 3:30 a.m., officials said.

