One man dead after house fire on Long Island: police

Posted 4:46 AM, June 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:17AM, June 27, 2019

HAUPPAUGE, L.I. — Homicide and arson detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a house fire late Wednesday night on Long Island, police said.

According to Suffolk police, the call came in around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at 108 Grissom Way in Hauppauge.

The victim of the blaze is a 59-year-old man whose identity has not been released at this time.

Suffolk fire officials said the flames were under control as of 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and police and fire officials remain on the scene investigating.

