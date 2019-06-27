Child critically injured after falling out sixth-floor window in Queens: officials

FLUSHING, Queens — A child is in critical condition after falling from the sixth-floor window of a Queens building Thursday, the FDNY confirmed.

The boy fell from the window of a building located at 142-28 38th Ave. in Flushing, Queens around 10:30 a.m., the FDNY said.

Officials said the child was critically injured in the fall.

Further details surrounding the incident are not known at this time.

