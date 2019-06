Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Belvedere Castle is welcoming visitors again.

The historic structure, which was part of the park's original design in the 1870s, was repaired and restored by the Central Park Conservancy.

The 15-month long project included the installation of new windows and pavers. Extensive interior and exterior stonework was completed.

A new geo-thermal system will heat and cool the castle.

The castle opens Friday morning at 9 a.m.