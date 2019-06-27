All PATH trains suspended due to ‘air compressor failure’

Posted 4:45 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, June 27, 2019

All PATH train service has been suspended due to an air compressor failure.

The Port Authority had originally stated that the suspension was due to signal failure. The PATH train connects Penn Station in Newark to stations in nearby Hoboken, Jersey City, as well as stops in Manhattan.

New Jersey Transit is offering cross-honors for passengers at the PATH stations in Newark, Hoboken and at 33rd street by New York Penn.

