88-year-old woman shoved to the ground during Brooklyn robbery

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn – A man is wanted for pushing an 88-year-old woman to the ground during a robbery in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The woman was walking near East 21st Street and Avenue J in Midwood on June 24 when a man pushed the woman to the ground, police said.

The man then removed the victim’s necklace before fleeing the scene, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to New York Community Hospital and was treated for minor pain and bruising, according to authorities.

Police have released surveillance footage of the individual and ask for the public’s help in identifying the alleged attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).