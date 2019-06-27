53 public pools open across NYC Thursday; Parks Department offering free swim lessons

Starting Thursday, you can now escape the summer heat by heading to one of the 53 public outdoor pools located through out the five boroughs.

Outdoor pools will be open daily through Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a break for pool cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Free sunscreen will be provided for city pools across the five boroughs to further sun safety efforts. Outdoor pools will have dispensers with free, broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen.

The New York City Parks department is also providing free swimming lessons all summer long through their Learn to Swim program.

The Learn to Swim program is extremely popular program, and in order to keep things fair registration is done through a lottery system, meaning winners are chosen at random and if you are not chosen you will be placed on waiting list and are encouraged to resister for the next session, according to NYC Parks website.

Visit the New York Parks website to register for register for the Learn to Swim Program and for a full list of NYC public outdoor pools.