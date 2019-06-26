YouTube star Etika’s death ruled suicide by drowning

NEW YORK — YouTube star Desmond “Etika” Amofah, whose body was found in the city earlier this week, drowned in what officials have deemed a suicide, the Medical Examiner’s said Wednesday.

Amofah, 29, was last heard from by phone on the night of June 19, police said. A backpack and a phone believed to belong to him were recovered on the Manhattan Bridge following his disappearance, according to police sources.

Amofah had more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he vlogged about video games.

He vanished after posting a video in which he appeared to express suicidal thoughts. The video has since been taken down.

