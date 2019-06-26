Suspect in deadly Bronx brawl turns himself in; victim’s father has message of forgiveness for attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A grieving father forgave the man who allegedly punched his son in the Bronx, knocking him to the ground where he later died.

Jimmy Rosario was charged with assault Tuesday in connection to the June 16 death. He allegedly hit Troy Scott, a 40-year-old father of two, after a fight inside the Kennedy Fried Chicken at East 169th Street and Prospect Avenue spilled into the street.

“The kid who did this, he don’t know what kind of person my son was,” said Stedroy Philips, the victim’s father. “That’s why I’m sorry for this kid. He don’t know what he did. I want the world to know, I don’t think this kid meant to kill my son.”

On Sunday, Scott's family called for the suspect to turn himself in. On Tuesday, Rosario, 34, did just that at the 42nd Precinct.

He’s facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Charges against Rosario could be upgraded depending on the results of an autopsy to determine whether it was the punch that killed Scott or if he died after hitting the pavement.

“I forgive him, but I’m not going to forget what he did,” said Phillips. “I want people to know that as long as I have breath in my body, Troy Scott will never be forgotten.”