Robbers hold grandmother by the neck, steal $20k from Queens home: police

CORONA, Queens – A woman was held by the neck in front of her grandson before two individuals stole $20,000 from their Queens home, police said Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man sleeping in his Lefrak City home was awoken by two individuals kicking down his bedroom door on June 17 around 7 a.m, police said.

One of the individuals allegedly entered the bedroom holding the 29-year-old man’s grandmother by the neck while simulating a firearm under his shirt.

The second individual searched drawers in the room and removed $20,000 from an envelope, police said.

The individuals then dragged the grandmother to the front door, where they released her before fleeing, according to authorities.

Police have released surveillance footage of the two individuals being sought.

The first is a man is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt. A description of the second person was not provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).