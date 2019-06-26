Report: NYPD finds no bias out of 2,500 complaints

NEW YORK — A New York Police Department watchdog group says the NYPD received nearly 2,500 biased complaints between late 2014 and early 2017 and investigated only 888 of those complaints, but could not substantiate any of the allegations.

In a report released Wednesday, Philip Eure, the city’s inspector general for the NYPD, found those investigations to be inadequate and recommended changes to how the police department classifies and handles bias allegations.

The report also called for better training, a requirement that officers report incidents of bias by their colleagues, and that slurs or offensive language be evidence of bias policing.

In a statement, the NYPD said it has imposed more discipline and that bias complaints were down more than 33.1 percent from May 31, 2018 to the same period this year.