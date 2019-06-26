President Trump tweets ‘BORING!’ during first Democratic debate

MIAMI — As Democrats met on the debate stage for the first time in the 2020 presidential season, President Donald Trump had one thing to say — “BORING!”

The president tweeted just 30 minutes into the debate.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The economy, student loan debt and potential tax hikes on wealthy Americans were among the first topics covered by candidates.

The debate is giving Democratic voters their first chance to take the measure of 10 of the contenders vying to unseat President Donald Trump in the first of two debates in Miami.

In this crowded field of candidates, and with so many Democratic voters keenly focused on finding the strongest contender up against Trump — and hoping the debates will give them that answer — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is aiming to use her performance to sustain her momentum while all the other candidates are under pressure to create memorable moments that will define them in voters’ minds and catapult them into the top tier.

The lineup, determined through a drawing by NBC once candidates met the Democratic National Committee criteria, placed the Massachusetts senator on stage in this first round with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and six other candidates who have barely registered in the polls: former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee.