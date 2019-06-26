NJ couple on vacation in Barbados reported missing after renting Jet Ski: police

HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados — A New Jersey couple vacationing in Barbados have been reported missing by the Royal Barbados Police after renting a Jet Ski and riding out to sea.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, both of Montclair, New Jersey, arrived in Barbados for their vacation on Saturday, June 22, and checked into the Discovery Bay Hotel at Trents, St. James, Barbados police said Tuesday.

According to Barbados officials, the couple rented a Jet Kki at Holetown Beach around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, June 24. They set out to sea, both wearing life jackets, but it was the last time they’ve been seen since, police said.

The Jet Ski rental operator became concerned around 2:55 p.m. when the couple did not return as expected and began contacting other operators around the area, asking for their help in searching the waters, police said, but they still could not be found.

At this point, the Jet Ski operator contacted local authorities and the Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the surrounding areas, but were still unable to locate either the couple or their Jet Ski, officials said.

Police said they checked with the couple’s hotel and management confirmed neither Suarez nor Devil had returned to the hotel.

Barbados police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Suarez and Devil is asked to contact the Holetown Police at (246) 419-1700.