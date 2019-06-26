Midday with Muller: Teen attacked with hammer, PIX11 in Miami for Dem. debates

Posted 2:22 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, June 26, 2019

A student was assaulted with hammer during a large fight in Coney Island, according to cops. The latest on the attack, plus a look at tonight's Democratic debates from Miami with PIX11's Henry Rosoff on Midday with Muller.

