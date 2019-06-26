Local college athlete close to completing her run across America to help individuals with physical challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A local standout college athlete is just a few miles away from completing a three month, 3,000-mile long run across America.

Molly Cuevas is expected to complete her country wide journey on Long Island on Saturday, when she arrives at Montauk Point.

Cuevas graduated from Adelphi University and is raising awareness for those who challenged themselves at Challenged Athletic Foundation, a foundation that provides opportunities and support to people who have physical challenges so that they can lead a lifestyle filled with physical fitness and competitive athletics.

By collecting donations, Cuevas hopes to provide individuals with physical challenges the tools necessary to find success in sports and life. She has already raised $39,033 and hopes to reach her fundraising goal of $40,000 soon.

If you'd like to help Cuevas reach her goal, you can find her fundraising page here.