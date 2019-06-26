Everything you need to know about the first Democratic primary debate

The first Democratic primary debate for the 2020 presidential election is just a few hours away, and it will be the first time candidates will be able to draw contrasts with their rivals in a face-to-face setting.

Here’s a list of everything you need to know before you tune in:

When is the Democratic debate?

Due to the high number of candidates, the Democratic National Committee has split the debate into two with 10 candidates each night. The first debate will take place tonight from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, while the day two of the debate will take place Thursday night at the same time.

What should you expect?

The debate will be hosted by NBC News in Miami, Florida, with five different moderators. The candidates will each have one minute to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups. While there will be no opening statements, the candidates are allowed to have short closing remarks.

Where can you watch the Debate?

You can watch the live broadcast of the debate for both nights on the following networks and stream it for free through their digital platforms: NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, which will feature real-time Spanish translation.

Some of the network’s digital platforms include YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The debate will also be available through services such as YouTube TV and Sling.

Which candidates will be there?

Tonight’s debate:

Thursday’s debate:

The second Democratic primary debate will be held on July 30 and July 31 in Detroit.