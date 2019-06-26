Celebrating Pride with tasty treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — We're continuing Pride celebrations with a rainbow of tasty treats!

Bakeries and eateries in our area are supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in more ways than one.

The Bagel Store: All month long, the Bagel Store will be serving up pride bagels and rainbow-fetti cream cheese. Discounts are generously given to groups ordering Pride bagels

Just Salad is including a colorful array of fresh veggies. $1 from each salad sold will be donated to local LGBTQIA+ organization.

They may be petite, but Baked By Melissa's cupcakes are filled with love and pride! Through June 30, the company will donate 10% of net proceeds from its pride collection to the LGBTQ community center in NYC.

Dana’s Bakery is whipping up a batch of rainbow black and white cookies for June. The gluten-free, nut-free and kosher cookie allows everyone to enjoy a bite (or two). Five percent of sales will be donated to the Ali Forney Center in NYC.

Sprinkles is once again presenting it’s “Cuppy, the good advice cupcake,” as well as the Pride dozen box and the rainbow layer cake. A portion of proceeds from all partnership-related products will be donated to the Trevor Project.

City Cakes is also offers their “One Love Cupcake” and also partnered with FlipSigi on their Rainbow Ube Doodle (Rainbow cooke with Ube Macapuno ice cream in between)