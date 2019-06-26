Beth Chapman, of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ dead at 51

Posted 12:04 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, June 26, 2019

Beth Chapman, best known for the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,”  has died. She was 51.

Duane Dog Chapman, her husband, tweeted the news Wednesday.

Chapman and her husband found fame on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business. It aired from 2004 to 2012.

TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

Chapman had been keeping supporters updated on her cancer battle via social media.

In April, her husband released a statement regarding her being admitted to the hospital and later released.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.”

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.