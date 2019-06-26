‘ALF’ dad Max Wright dead at 75

Max Wright, the actor who played the father on the 80s hit sitcom “ALF,” died Wednesday, multiple outlets are reporting.

Wright died at his home in Hermosa Beach, Calif. after a long battle with Lymphoma, family sources tell TMZ.

Wright is known for his role as Willie Tanner in ALF. He also did shows like “Buffalo Bill,” “Cheers,” “Misfits of Science,” “Dudley” and “Norm.”

His wife, Linda Ybarrondo, died in 2017 from breast cancer. They had 2 children together.

Max’s costar Michu Meszaros, who played the main character, ALF (Alien Life Form) died in June 2016 at the age of 76.