12-year-old boy drowns in NJ lake

MONTVILLE, NJ — A 12-year-old boy drowned in a New Jersey lake on Wednesday afternoon, Montville police officials confirmed.

He went under while playing in the water near a dock in Lake Valhalla just after 3 p.m., officials said.

Divers from the Montville Fire Department pulled the boy out after a search. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials have not yet released the boy’s name.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Montville Township Police Department at 973-257-4300.