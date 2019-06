Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Beatles are notably one of the most influential bands of all time.

Could you ever image a world without music from Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison?

Oji chats with the cast of "Yesterday," where a man gets into an accident and wakes up to discover he's living in a world where The Beatles didn't exist, and everyone thinks their songs were written by him.