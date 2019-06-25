Three teens facing murder charges in stabbing death of Bronx man: police

MELROSE, the Bronx — Three teenagers have been arrested and are facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder, after a man was found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment earlier in June, police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of an assault at 635 Morris Ave. in the Melrose section of the Bronx on Wednesday, June 19, around 1:20 p.m. and found the victim in his apartment with stab wounds to the torso and other injuries to his body.

EMS responded and took Dwane Porter, 43, to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx, police said. Porter died from his injuries on Friday, June 21.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the attack, three teens have been arrested, officials said.

On Wednesday, June 19, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested, with both teens facing charges including attempted murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

On Friday, June 21, police said they arrested another 17-year-old boy for the stabbing. He is facing charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.