Stinky corpse flower will bloom soon at New York Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A foul odor will soon emanate from the New York Botanical Garden as the amorphophallus titanum, better known as the “corpse flower,” gets ready for its close-up as its set to bloom any day now.

The rare event takes a decade to happen and lasts between 24 and 36 hours.

“It’s kind of like the horror movie aspect when you go to the movies you want to be scared and people come to see the corpse flower not only to see this botanical curiosity but they’re all hoping to be repulsed by that by that famous and horrific fragrance,” Marc Hachadourian, director of glasshouse horticulture at New York Botanical Garden told PIX11.

The fragrance varies in description depending on who you ask.

From dirty diapers to rotting cheese, Hachadourian has heard it all.

“We had an employee say it smelled like a dirty diaper full of sauerkraut,” he said. “So people get really creative with their descriptions.”

The full bloom of the Indonesian plant thrives in unbearable humidity, which is pretty much what the forecast is calling for, for the next few days. It’s leading many here to believe that the bloom may happens as early as this weekend.

Keep tabs on the New York Botanical Garden’s corpse flower on their live stream: