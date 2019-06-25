NJ woman posed for photos with identical twin sister just hours before allegedly stabbing her to death

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her identical twin sister to death.

Camden County’s prosecutor announced on Monday 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her sister, Anna.

Police found her unconscious with stab wounds at the Centennial Village Apartments on Saturday, June 22.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities have not released a motive in the attack and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

According to NJ.com, a photo posted to Facebook just hours before Anna was found bleeding on the ground, the twins were posing together with two other friends. Comments on the post send condolences to her family and ask how this could have happened.

In Anna’s obituary, her family writes that she “had a special bond with her grandparents and enjoyed family dinners and weekly time hanging out with her sisters.” She also worked for many years in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant.

Amanda Ramirez is held in the county jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.