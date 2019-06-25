Mother discovers 26-year-old daughter dead in Queens apartment: police

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens – Police said a mother tragically found her 26-year-old daughter dead in her Queens apartment Monday evening.

Jannifer Richard’s mother entered her apartment on 115th Street in South Richmond Hill on Monday around 6:20 pm. only to discover her daughter unconscious and unresponsive in her bedroom, according to authorities.

The woman’s mother called police and when responders arrived on the scene they pronounced Richard dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death, according to police.