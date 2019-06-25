Neighbors are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire in Paterson, NJ. Cristian Benavides is live with the latest. Plus, gunfire in Sheepshead Bay, and it was all caught on camera. The top 11 stories of the day, now on Midday with Muller.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Massive fire in Paterson displaces 51 residents; Gunfire in Brooklyn caught on camera
-
Midday with Muller: NJ marijuana bill up in smoke; deadly fire on Upper East Side
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jurors deliberate, Brooklyn fire could be arson
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jury begins deliberations, massive Brooklyn fire rips through three homes
-
Midday with Muller: DNA testimony in Junior trial; Harlem fire latest
-
Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown
-
-
Midday with Muller: 4 children among 6 people killed in Harlem fire
-
Midday with Muller: BTS taking over midtown; fire rips through NJ home
-
Midday with Muller: Father in custody after child dies in car fire; opening statements begin in Junior murder trial
-
Midday with Muller: 150 families displaces by Yonkers fire
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
-
Midday with Muller: 19 injured in Bronx fire
-
Midday with Muller: Call to end vaccine loophole
-
Midday with Muller: Firecrackers go off in subway train, MTA rolls out OMNY payment system