Man wanted for robbing Queens cellphone store at knifepoint: police

MASPETH, Queens — An unidentified man is wanted in connection to a robbery at a cellphone store in Queens, police said Tuesday.

The robbery took place Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at a Metro PCS store located at 58-03 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth, Queens, according to police.

Authorities said a man, seen in surveillance footage above, entered the store and pulled out a knife before stealing $200 from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Police said the person of interest is described as 6-foot-tall man, weighing about 180 pounds.

