Man tries to snatch 10-year-old boy from parents in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police say they're looking for a man who grabbed a boy on the street in Queens, attempting to pull him away from his parents on Monday.

According to authorities, the couple were walking with their 10-year-old son on Monday, June 24 around Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Woodside, when an unidentified man grabbed the boy's arm.

Police said the man tried to pull the boy into a building but the boy's father confronted the man and the child was able to break free from the man's grip.

The man fled eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue, toward the subway station, police said.

There were no injuries reported from the incident and police said there is no known relationship between the man and the family.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance photo of the man they are looking for and describe him as about 60 to 70 years old with short, gray hair. The man was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).