Man arrested after woman killed in hit-and-run on Long Island

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. — Police arrested a man after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island Monday night.

Mary Ginty, 31, of Sound Beach, was walking north on Miller Place Road when she was struck by a vehicle just before 10 p.m., police said. The driver fled the scene.

Ginty was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Following investigation, John Lang, 30, was arrested at his parents’ residence early Tuesday, cops said.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.