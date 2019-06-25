Magnitude .9 earthquake hits off of Manhattan

NEW YORK – A magnitude 0.9 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Manhattan on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The seismic activity had a depth of about 2.0 kilometers, according to the USGS.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

No one has reported feeling the quake and it is unlikely anyone will report feeling it. Earthquakes of such a small magnitude are very difficult to feel.

In April, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Long Island. On March 1, there was a 2.3 magnitude quake near Charlestown, Rhode Island and on May 25, 2018 there was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in Hillcrest, New York.

