Firefighters hospitalized after massive fire tears through multiple Paterson homes: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — At least four firefighters were injured as over 100 firefighters worked to put out a massive blaze that spread to multiple homes in New Jersey early Tuesday, fire officials tell PIX11 News.

The fire sparked around 1:30 a.m. at a building on Summer Street near Oak Street in Paterson, and eventually spread to four homes, Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott told PIX11's Katie Corrado on the scene Tuesday morning.

While no civilians injuries have been reported, four fire department members were sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion, including the battalion chief, two captains, and one firefighter, Chief McDermott said.

Officials said 23 residents are displaced at this time.

As of 4:15 a.m., flames in three of the buildings were not under control.