Farah Louis wins Democratic primary for Brooklyn City Council seat

BROOKLYN — Farah Louis, who has represented the city’s 45th district since a special election just one month ago, won the Tuesday Democratic primary for the position.

She’ll now continue to a general election on Nov. 5. Louis took over after Jumaane Williams, who represented the district, was elected as Public Advocate. She’d served as Williams’ deputy chief of staff before her run.

Louis beat Anthony Alexis, Monique Chandler-Waterman, Victor Jordan, Jovia Radix, Xamayla Rose, Adina Sash and L. Rickie Tulloch.

“Council Member Farah Louis won a second very tough race,” Williams tweeted Tuesday night. “The 45th District has clearly spoken again. As the community begins to unify and heal after this election, lets all work to help her serve the community we all love.”

Earlier in the day, he urged everyone to get “behind the Democratic nominee for the general election.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted his congratulations to Louis.

“She’s hit the ground running this year and I look forward to working with her to fight for communities in central Brooklyn,” he tweeted.

The winner of the general election will represent Flatbush, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood and Canarsie.