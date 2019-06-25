‘Doctors’ Row’ becomes first historic district in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — The famed “Doctors’ Row” has been designated a historic district by the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission, the first for Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood.

The area of Bay Ridge Parkway between 4th and 5th Avenues is known for its early 20th-century architecture, consisting of intact Renaissance Revival-style row houses.

Today, the Commission designated the first historic district in Bay Ridge. The Bay Ridge Parkway – Doctors’ Row Historic District is a distinguished example of its largely intact early-20th century architecture and historically significant as a “doctors’ row.” pic.twitter.com/49aR2KNTX1 — Landmarks Commission (@nyclandmarks) June 25, 2019

The limestone-fronted homes have a “high degree of architectural integrity and overall aesthetic consistency,” Zodet Negrón, the director of communications for the commission, said in an email.

The name “Doctors’ Row” comes from the number of medical professionals that lived and worked there, both historically and even to this day. It became popular in newspaper advertisements as a means to promote the block’s real estate.