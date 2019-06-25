Cardi B pleads not guilty to attempted assault charges in Queens strip club brawl

QUEENS — Rapper Cardi B pleaded not guilty in state court Tuesday to a variety of charges in connection with a fight at a Queens strip club.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault. She previously rejected a plea deal over her alleged involvement in the fight, in which she would have plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

“The defendants in this case are accused of two premeditated attacks on two women working at a club in Queens last summer,” Acting District Attorney John Ryan said. “The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman’s head was slammed into the bar. This kind of violence won’t be tolerated in our community. The defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions.”

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Two other defendants in the case who allegedly participated in the brawl pleaded not guilty to similar charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.