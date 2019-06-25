Brooklyn man says he’s fought for years to fix kitchen walls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Edwin Ruiz lives at the Bayview houses in Canarsie and says for three years, he’s been fighting for repairs to his kitchen walls

Ruiz says it’s been falling apart. Some days, he'll be in his living room watching TV and often hears a strange noise coming from the kitchen.

“I was sitting here watching TV on my phone and all of a sudden it’s like a fire cracker was let off behind me. It happens once a week. I’m surprised nothing has caught fire,” said Ruiz.

The leak, Ruiz says, is directly over the electrical outlet and right next to his circuit breaker.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

Staff also responded to the resident’s apartment on June 24 to address a leak issue. The leak was traced to an apartment above and plumbers made repairs that day. Staff will visit the apartment again to assess and schedule any further necessary repairs.

Any residents experiencing any issues within their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNYCHAApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.